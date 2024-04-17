Military seeks collaboration with works ministry on national security.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works to assist the Military in the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads across the country in order to enhance military operations especially in the North East of the Country.

Musa made the appeal yesterday in Abuja when he led a team of top military officers on a one day working visits to the Minister of works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi.

According to the Chief of Defence Staff, there is a strong linkage between a good network of roads and military operations.

The Defence Chief acknowledged that sometimes military operations are hampered due to poor networks of roads, thereby, making personnel vulnerable to enemy targets.

Speaking, Works Minister, Engr David Umahi applauded president Bola Ahmed over his priority attention to defence and Security matters especially in the fight against terrorism across the country.

The Minister disclosed that his Ministry will work closely with the Military to identify the routes that are critical to Defence operations with a view to doing the needful.

Umahi praised the gallant efforts of the Nigerian Military whom he noted deny themselves sleep and comfort in other for the rest of the citizens to sleep.

He assured the Military delegation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give the matter accelerated attention in other to enhance National Defence and Security.

The Minister also used the occasion to offer his condolences to the chief of Defence staff as well as the families of personnel who were murdered in Okuruma, Delta while on a peace mission, assuring that all hands are on deck to bring to book, perpetrators of the heinous crime.