Abia govt  to  investigate death  of cadet officer in    hotel

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Government has promised to investigate the death of Emmanuel Onyeomereneche ,an Abia born Cadet Officer , who was found dead in the swimming pool of the Hotel Royal Damgrate , Umuahia recently.

Addressing the people of Okwuta – Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA who came to protest the death of the deceased who is their son, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba (Rtd.) said that investigations would be thoroughly carried out to unravel the cause of the death. He said, whoever that was found culpable would surely be brought to book.

Rtd Navy Commander Uba, who described the incident as unfortunate said he would bring the matter to the Governor while sympathizing with the immediate family and entire people of Okwuta -Ibeku over the death.

The Special Adviser commended the protesters for not taking laws into their hands. He urged them to remain law abiding, assuring that the outcome of the investigation would be made known to them.

” It is unfortunate that a cadet officer of the Nigeria Defence Academy was found dead in a swimming pool in Damgrate. We know how much it takes the federal government to train one cadet officer.

“We have listened to your complaints. And we will take measures to brief His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State on the matter. Whatever has happened has happened. We leave it to God but proper investigation will be carried out to ensure that if there were perpetrators of this act, it will be unraveled.

” This incident has caused other ripple effects thereafter. We will thoroughly investigate the matter, at the end of the day justice will be served. I know how you feel. I was once a cadet, and I know how it would have been for my village if something like this happened.

” I enjoin you to remain law abiding until we revert the outcome of the investigations, including the death of the manager of the hotel. We will investigate all these things and get back to you.”

In their speeches earlier, the Public Relations Officer of Okwuta -Isieke Autonomous Community, Mr. Chibuzor Onwukamuche, Head of the family , Prince James Onyeomereneche and the woman Leader, Mrs. Happiness Ebere said that they came to register their grievances to the Governor over the death of their son ,who would have been commissioned by July this year.

They said that they do not believe that Mr. Emmanuel Onyeomereneche with his training as an upcoming naval officer could have drowned in an ordinary swimming pool and accused the friend, one Valentine Okpechi and the hotel management for complacency. They regretted that the death of their son is a huge loss to the entire community.

The protesters, dressed in all black attire with placards, chanted sorrowful songs round the city of Umuahia.