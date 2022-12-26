Methodist Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese Rev Dr Elom inducts New Presbyter

Sunday, 27th of November 2022 will ever remain evergreen in the annals of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Abakaliki.

The day witnessed the induction /reception service of their Presbyter Very Rev’d & Mrs Uchenna Israel Nwafor.

The event held at the Christ Methodist Church Amanamta Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State, witnessed large turn-out of worshippers and faithful’s across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The induction ceremony coincided with the 18th year Marriage anniversary of the celebrant .

Performing the induction of the Presbyter, the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Abakaliki Dr Lawson Elom, called on worshippers to be ready at all times and prepare for the coming of the lord.

“We welcome all our friends who came to witness the induction of our son, active, unassuming, an achiever who does not speak much, but in actions he performs wonders”

Bishop Elom who preached on the Topic “Knowing the Time we are in’ with Bible Reference Romans 13 verse 11, urged the members to wake up from slumber.

He congratulated the New Presbyter for making a mark stating ” we appreciate the works of Reverend & Mrs Uchenna Israel Nwafor,

“Reverend Nwafor was formally an Auxilliary Teacher, at Westley Secondary School Ezzangbo, he is a man born with sacrificial lamb, he can sacrifice all he has to make things happen”

“When you go anywhere, as a human being, live an indelible mark, that will prove you were there sometimes”

He stressed the need for the members yo imbibe the attribute of Love in dealing with one another.

“We should stay away from evil, one of the things we are owing one another is Love, we should avoid hatred, envy, sins, adultery”

Speaking against the backdrop of the forthcoming 2023 general election, Bishop Elom condemned in strong terms the alleged selling of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by some electorate.

“If you sell your PVC for money, any person you vote for, you are selling your soul for penny”

” we must elect people that will lead us to the promise land, people must vote according to their conscience”

Earlier while appreciating the Methodist Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese Rev Dr Lawson Elom, the New Presbyter Reverend & Mrs Uchenna Israel Nwafor, described the elevation as an opportunity for more service that will bring Glory unto God and Humanity.

“I thank Bishop Lawson Elom, for the support and honour received so far from the Diocese, God will do something great in this church”

“The Bishop has taken me as a son, my wife is a plus to my life, I appreciate my children, today is the 18th year of marital vows”)

He expressed optimism that the members would commit themselves to God and be acquainted with the principles of God Kingdom”

‘Today I am inducted officially , given seat to serve in this Emmanuel Section of the Methodist Church Nigeria Diocese of Abakaliki”

“God picked me up from the Dustbin, I over came the challenges of Life, I want to give God praise for showing me mercy”

“I am trusting God to give me more openings, that his words will have a free flow in me and the members of the church, that Gods words will reform our lives and transform the way we think”

“The words of God will help us to be dedicated to His works, and see how we can better the Lives of the society”

Reverend Nwafor urged those in authority to always strive to utilize such opportunity judiciously for the growth/welfare of the society.

Clergy men who attended the induction event included the same Rev Dr Ulu Ogbonnaya, Reverend Solomon Ogazi, Rev Timothy Nwafor and Very Reverend Nwuhuo among others.

In their separate interviews, the Clergy men congratulated Reverend & Mrs Uchenna Nwafor for achieving this feat and enjoined them not to relent in propagating the works of the Gospel.

Highlights of the occasion was the cutting of the 18th year marriage anniversary cake officiated by Bishop Elom and other clergy.