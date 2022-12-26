Yuletide: Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey, fetes 5,000 constituents with Xmas packages/gifts.

..assures of quality representation

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Member representing Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Hon (Chief) Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has feted over 5,000 members of his constituents, with packages and other gifts items to mark the celebration of the yuletide.

The event held at the Lawmaker country home in Afikpo North Local Government Area at the weekend witnessed large turn-out of the electorate, elders, women, organizations, youth groups, /supporters from all the wards of the constituency and beyond.

Hon Igariwey who doubles as the Vice-Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, is seeking re-election in the Green Chambers under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the occasion, Hon Igariwey said that the essence of the event was to celebrate the Christmas season with his constituents.

“Christmas season is one that promotes the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence

” I urge everyone regardless of religion, tribe and color to continue to extend hands of fellowship/generousity and live as one family’

Chief Igariwey assured the people of his constituency that he was mindful of their welfare at all times.

In their words of eexhortation/solidarity, representative of the constituents poured encomiums on Hon Igariwey, describing him as worthy representative of the constituency.

Items distributed to various wards of both Afikpo North and South Local Government Areas that make up the constituency, included One Thousand bags of rice, wrappers, Cash, T-Shirts, customized bags and other gift items.

The colourful event which was well attended by all regiments of Age-Grades in the land, Support Groups, and mainstream media, depicts an atmosphere of people with genuine gratitude to their representative, who had delivered democratic dividends across every sector of national development.