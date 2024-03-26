Matriculation: DUFUHS admits 800, expels 8 students, awards staff, students for excellence.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, (DUFUHS) Uburu, Ebonyi state has held her 3rd matriculation for 800 students for the 2023/2024 academic session with several awards for staff and students who distinguished themselves in their various fields.

The Vice-Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu Prof. Jesse Uneke in an address said that the school has experienced unprecedented increase in students admission as the population has risen to 2403

He said that in DUFUS, they expose students to research early, develop mechanism that will make lecturers not to be absent from lectures and have achieved stability in academic programme with conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

The Vice – Chancellor disclosed that they have assembled some of the best academic staff in Nigeria, digitalized academic processes while all their courses are computer based test with all these aimed at producing qualitative hands in the health sector.

He announced that between the last matriculation and the present, the Senate of the University has approved disciplinary action on a total of 31 students, adding that eight persons were expelled, seven received one semester suspension while four persons received warning letters.

He reminded the matriculating students that a lot of resources have been invested for them to come and learn which is important for them to realize it and urged them to conduct theselves with highest level of decorum and discipline.

Uneke however said that they are areas they are working to improve which include provision of more hostels in preparation for increased students enrollment, network, CCTV and internet connectivity and making available banks within the campus.

“Our vision is to become a foremost international University reputable for learning, innovation, research and collaboration where the highest from of quality manpower development for the health and other related sectors will be achieved.

The highlight of the occasion was the recognition of students who made 5-points in their examination with commendation letters and the sun of N20,000 each while students who composed the University anthem got cash award of N40,000 each.