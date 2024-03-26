Gov. Adeleke lays foundation of Hajj Transit Camp in Osun

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, laid the foundation of the Hajj transit Camp for Muslim pilgrims in the state.

Speaking at the event held behind the State Secretariat, Abere, Adeleke lamented that Osun state remains the only state in the southwest that without a Hajj Camp, vowing that his administration will construct a befitting camp.

Adeleke said, “Why will it be only Osun State that does not have a camp for pilgrims. I pronounced it on Sunday and we are here today to the glory of Allah laying the foundation.

“Since we have lay the foundation, work start immediately, so that they will be happy anytime they are going to Hajj, they will gather here relax before they embark and after the journey.”

Adeleke laid the foundation in company of his deputy, Kola Adewusi, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, President of Osun Muslim Community, Sheikh Mustapha Olawuyi, Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Timi of Ede, and Oba Munirudeen Lawal among other Muslim leaders in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Rasheed Aderibigbe stressed that the need for Hajj Camp became a necessity so as to ease pilgrims movements.

He stated that, “For the purpose of easy movement of Pilgrims and accommodation before the movement to airport, hajj camp is necessary and indeed imperative.”