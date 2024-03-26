Nigeria media most vibrant in Africa, not about ‘brown envelope’ – Dakuku Peterside

Dr Dakuku Peterside, former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Monday said that Nigeria media remains one of the most vibrant in Africa.

Peterside made the assertion during the book launch of “Anything and Everything Journalism”; and “My Story of Many Colours”, authored by the Publisher of Yes International Magazine, Azuh Arinze, in Lagos.

Peterside, the Chairman of the occasion, said that the impression that journalism was all about ‘brown envelope’ was a mere misconception about the profession.

“I will say Nigeria media is one of the most vibrant in Africa.

“However, we also know that in Nigeria today, we are also dealing with the issue of fake news, non-factual reporting and improperly trained journalists who co-exist with thorough bred professionals.

“Now, what we should re-emphasis is ethical re-orientation among our journalists.

“We cannot be identified with brown envelopes, rather, let Nigerian journlaists be identified by professionalism, ethical conduct of their business; it is important.

“So, Nigeria media are doing well but we can do better,” he said.

Describing Arinze as one of the revelations in the journalistic trajectory in the country, Peterside said that the writer had put journalism in proper perspective in his books at a time when there were issues with journalistic ethics and professionalism as well as fake news.

“When Azuh is engaging us on what is proper journalism, I believe he is doing the society a lot of service because there is the misconceptions that journalism today is all about brown envelope; that is absolutely not true.

“There are different dimensions of journalism, there are professional journalists, like we have good doctors in the society, we also have bad doctors, the same way as we have good journalists, we have bad journalists.

“It all boils down to a number of things, knowing what it takes like engaging in quality training, good ethical standard, more orientation and background- Azuh represents the finest among us.

“Nigeria exposes journalists to the world, not that we have fake journalists, we have very good journalists. The fake journalists among us are in the minority.

“And so, all of us cannot be painted in the same colour because of the few bad among us,” he said.

He said that Arinze was offering both the already made journalists and aspiring ones to learn, relearn and unlearn how to be a good journalist.

Speaking on Arinze’s second book titled “My Story Of Many Colours”, Dakuku said that there was nobody who would not go through one adversity at one point or the other.

Peterside noted that considering the enormous power of the media and the current insecurity in the country, the media and security personnel must collaborate.

He said it was the responsibility of the media to dig deep to seek information from government, put it in context and give it to the people.

“If people understand the critical role the media can play in addressing insecurity, the media will definitely offer the platform.”

Veteran musician, Onyeka Onwenu, urged the publisher to ensure the books get to schools for proper education on the journalism space.

Also, Oba Michael Ajayi, Elerinmo of Erinmo in Osun, said Arinze had focused on his area of core competence, adding value to the society.

He, however, urged Nigerians to take every opportunity at their disposal to effect change in the society, praying for the writer for greater heights.

Reviewing the book, Uche Nworah, described the book, “My Story of Many Colours”, as compendium of the author’s reflections on his profession and mere encounters with very prominent personalities in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book presentation was done by Chief Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman Odu’a Investment Comapany.

The event was attended by various publishers, veteran media practitioners like Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine; Bisi Olatilo, Chairman Biscon Communications and many others.

Earlier, Arinze appreciated everyone present as he disclosed that he had published nine books already and was looking forward to publishing three more books at once. (NAN)