Mark’s Senate Presidency Impacted NASS, Deepened Democracy, Says Lawan

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has celebrated the 76th birthday anniversary of his predecessor, Senator David Mark.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan, in a birthday message to David Mark, on Monday, described him as a Statesman whose exemplary leadership and integrity were instrumental to shaping the course of the nation’s history.

He recalled that the Senate under David Mark, between 2007 and 2015, achieved several legislative milestones that impacted and defined the subsequent trajectory of the National Assembly, as well as deepened the nation’s democracy.

Lawan’s message reads, “Today, April 8, 2024, I join Nigerians to celebrate the 76th birthday of my predecessor, former Senate President David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark, GCON. As I reflect on his remarkable life and career, I am reminded of the significant impact he made during his time in office.

“During his tenure as Senate President between 2007 and 2015, Sen. David Mark demonstrated exemplary leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to the betterment of our nation. Under his guidance, the Senate achieved numerous legislative milestones that have shaped the course of our country’s history.

“From advocating for social justice and economic development to championing the rights of Nigerians, Sen. David Mark worked tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the people was heard in the highest echelons of government. His passion for public service set a standard of excellence for leaders to follow.

“His numerous accomplishments as Senate President, including creating a more transparent and effective legislative process, promoting harmony amongst members of various political parties in the upper chamber, and advocating for the rights of all citizens, have left a lasting impact on the National Assembly, and our country, Nigeria.

“Today, as we celebrate his 76th birthday, we honor him particularly for his patriotic disposition and dedication to the Nigerian people and his lasting contributions to our democracy. We are grateful for his service and his steadfast commitment to the principles of good governance and national unity.

“I wish His Excellency, Senator David Mark, a very happy birthday and many more years of health, happiness, and continued success.