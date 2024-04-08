Anambra 2025 : APGA inaugurates 448 SKI, vows to win 2 more states in S/E

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

In its bid to ensure a complete grip of Anambra State, and by extension Southeast zone, come the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the National chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Sly Ezeokenwa, weekend inaugurated 448 ‘Solution Kindred Initiative, SKI, member team, aimed at getting more votes through use of kindred.

Inaugurating the maiden SKI team at Idemili North council area headquarters, Ogidi, Ezeokenwa expressed satisfaction with the turn up of those inaugurated and charged them to intensify efforts towards getting more votes for APGA.

“APGA is now a household name and we hope to get two more states in the Southeast zone, come the next political dispensation, so with the inauguration of these SKI team, they will penetrate the community because every community has various umunna,” he stated.

The National chairman commended the state chairman, Hon. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye and the council chairman, Hon. Chuks Brown Igboanua, for their relentless efforts towards moving the party forward.

“We want to have APGA as a cooperative society, you must belong to APGA to be keyed into the cooperative society we are talking about, which is aimed at capturing Anambra State for Soludo next year, and having two more states from Southeast,” he stated.

In his speech, the state chairman, while stressing the role of SkI, said that, “One hardly eats what belongs to umunna because they are your people and know everything about you.

“So umunna has a major role to play, by this voting coordination APGA will penetrate into the umunna so that we get more votes and that is the essence of the inauguration of SKI,” he further explained.

Earlier in his speech, the council chairman, Hon. Chuks Brown Igboanua, disclosed that the maiden inauguration has been done in Ogidi for Central Senatorial zone adding that two other Senatorial zones, North and South would have theirs on a date to be mentioned.

“What we are saying is that there is no other party in the state accept APGA because of the enormous work the governor has done in just two years. So with the inauguration of SKI, the party has come to the door step of the people and handed over election conduct to them through their kindred, he said.

The council chairman used the opportunity of the inauguration to warn that nobody will be spared if he committed traffic offence, drop refuse in the drainages, among other illegal offences.

“Our commitment is to ensure green, clean and liveable homeland in line with Governor Soludo’s target of a better Anambra State,’ Igboanua stated.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe (Pharmacist )Alex Onyido, had in his speech, commended Governor Soludo for his efforts in making the state a better place to live in.

He described the SKI as a welcome development aimed out involving kindreds in political awareness as theys were gone when politics were not meant for the grassroot.

In his own contribution, the state President, Urban Driversi Welfare Association, Hon. Paul Chukwubunna Ejiofor, described the inauguration as part of the efforts to get more votes for APGA.

Hon. Ejiofor who doubles also as the APGA ward 2 chairman, Ogidi, expressed satisfaction with the achievements of Governor Soludo in two years adding that he will perform more in future.

Among those that graced the occasion included, former member representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal constituency, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, APGA National youth leader, comrade Eze Onyebuchi.

Pic shows the National Chairman inaugurating the 448 member team