Management, staff, pupils of Emmasu nursery/ primary school celebrate commissioning of mini water project.

The joy of management, staff and pupils of Emmasu nursery and primary school, Nung Obio Enang, Uyo local government area, Akwa Ibom state knew no bounds on Friday as they celebrated the commissioning of the water project initiated by the 2021/ 2022 PTA exco with spontaneous applause and exhilaration.

The mini water project described as a child of necessity, was sunk at the modest cost of N350, 000.00 only and commissioned by Apostle E E Ekponta during the 2022 sendforth ceremony of the school.

Ekponta, a presiding priest of Mount Zion lighthouse full gospel church, Ifa Ikot Okpon who was accompanied by a coterie of clergymen to the event, cautioned pupils against vandalization of the facility and prayed for God’s blessings to be the portion of both the PTA that provided the mini water project, the pupils, and all that will drink the water therefrom.

On the complain by the proprietor over unforgiven spirit and inconsiderate attitude of some of the so called men of God in a particular nearby church ( name not mentioned) who refused to allow the pupils of the school access to fetch water from their borehole even in dry season, the man of God called on the proprietor to bury the hatchet and let bygone be bygone.

He believed that it was God’s design that those people behaved in the manner they did, adding that perhaps if they didn’t act that way the school PTA might not have thought of sinking the mini water project for the school.

The clergy man who prophesied that none of the pupils that drinks of the water shall die young but would live long enough to become what God has destined for him or her, also unveiled the plague to declare the mini water project inaugurated and drank from it to confirm it fit for consumption.

Also speaking at the send forth ceremony which was the 18th outing since the school was founded in 1988, the proprietor, Obong Dr. Sunday Emmanuel, said even though the school is rated the cheapest in terms of school fees it doesn’t compromise its high educational standard which is responsible for outstanding performances each time pupils of the school entered for public competitions.

He therefore called on parents and gaurdians to take advantage of the low fees to send their wards to the school for the high standard of training and moulding as admission portals open from August 28 with just N1,000 only.

Fielding questions from this paper shortly after the well attended event, the proprietor announced that come 2022/2023 session, the secondary wing of the school will kick off in earnest and encouraged the fifteen graduands who were presented with gifts of steel buckets each, and others to all enroll

Earlier the head teacher, Pastor Mrs Imaobong Godwin Emmanuel bade the graduands farewell on behalf of management while thanking the staff for their cooperation as her son emerged Master Emmasu.