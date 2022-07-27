Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari  Sends 19 Nominees to Senate  for Confirmation as INEC Commissioners

By Adekunle Adesuji
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The confirmation request to the upper chamber was contained in a letter dated 25th July, 2022.
The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
President Buhari, in the letter, said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the Provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
He explained that the nomination of five (5) Resident Electoral Commissioners are for renewal, while the other fourteen (14) are fresh appointments.
The nominees for confirmation include: Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Alh. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi – Renewal).
Others are: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).
Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Barr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe).
