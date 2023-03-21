Major opposition political parties reject House of Assembly election results in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Major opposition political parties in the just conducted House of Assembly elections in Imo state, the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), have outrightly rejected the results of the just conducted House of Assembly elections

The two opposition parties in their separate official statements called for the cancellation of the election results where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the 27 seats in the legislature had been won by the All progressives congress (APC)

The aggrieved political parties however in their separate statements, called on INEC to cancel the polls results as it has announced

The Parties described the election as a sham, alleging that the APC collaborated with security agents and INEC to rig the elections and therefore would not accept the results

The Labour Party, in it’s statement signed by its chairman in the state, Festus Onyekwulisi, Monday, claimed that his party won the elections but APC in connivance with other state and federal actors rewrote the results while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)in the state through it’s spokesman, Mr Collins Opuruzor alleged that their party agents were beaten and illegally arrested at the collation centers

According to the statement, ” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State alerts Nigerians that INEC officials posted to Aboh Mbaise LGA of the State for the House of Assembly elections have been abducted by agents of Imo APC and taken to a location in Owerri, ostensibly Douglas House, where they are currently rewriting the results already won by PDP to favour the failed APC” .

“From the results declared at the various polling units in Aboh Mbaise, transmitted to iREV Portal and sent in by our agents, PDP overwhelmingly won the House of Assembly seat in the area with over ninety percent of total votes cast.

“However, as final collation was being awaited at the Collation Center, armed thugs, security agents and Ebubeagu militiamen led by APC stalwarts stormed the venue in the middle of the night, attacked our Party agents and took away the INEC officials with election materials.

“This madness is exactly how Senator Hope Uzodinma wants his Party to win Aboh Mbaise. It is also what he is presently doing in the other LGAs of the State.

“It is important to note that this travesty would have been averted if the INEC Electoral Officer in Aboh Mbaise had remained incorruptible and allowed the process to be freely concluded before dusk, since all the polling units results were ready earlier than 4pm. Instead, in order to act a wicked script handed down by the regime of Senator Hope Uzodinma, INEC officials willfully delayed the process till it came to this messy point.

“Imo PDP, therefore, warns that any attempt to upturn the Party’s victory in Aboh Mbaise will be vehemently resisted.

“Our Party calls on INEC to immediately announce the PDP candidate, Ezinwa Pincewill Ugochukwu Amuchie, winner of the Aboh Mbaise State Constituency election in line with the majority votes of the constituents.”