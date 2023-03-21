Champion Newspapers Limited
You were not re-elected, you selected yourself, Falz tells Sanwo-Olu

By Editor
Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has said the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not elected but selected himself.

 

The singer made this known in a response to an appreciation tweet made by the re-elected governor, Sanwo-Olu.

 

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

 

The governor on his Twitter page thanked Lagosians for re-electing him into the office.

 

He wrote, “Thank you Lagosians! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State.

 

“I am honored to be re-elected as your governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me. “

 

Reacting to this, Falz wrote, “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”

 

