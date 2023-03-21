You were not re-elected, you selected yourself, Falz tells Sanwo-Olu Latest News By Editor Last updated Mar 21, 2023 5 Share Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has said the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not elected but selected himself. The singer made this known in a response to an appreciation tweet made by the re-elected governor, Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The governor on his Twitter page thanked Lagosians for re-electing him into the office. He wrote, “Thank you Lagosians! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. “I am honored to be re-elected as your governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me. “ Reacting to this, Falz wrote, “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.” Continue Reading Falz tells Sanwo-Oluyou selected yourselfYou were not re-elected 5 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.