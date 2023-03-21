Sanwo-Olu urges Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor to join hands with him for greater Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday urged his closet challengers, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party and Azeez Adediran popularly referred to as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party to join hands with him in the service of achieving a greater Lagos, saying the State must move past the divisive rhetoric that characterized the election.

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa commended the residents for their participation in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the State, saying the exercise is a further call to duty.

Obasa said this in a ‘thank you’ message to residents of Agege for returning him to the State legislature as the lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1 for the sixth term and also electing Jubril Abdulkarim, a former local government council chairman, to represent Agege Constituency 2 at the 10th House of Assembly Lagos.

In the wee hours of Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) formally announced the final results of the 2023 Lagos State Governorship election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emerged as the winner with the highest votes after scoring 762,134 while the closet challengers, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of LP scored 312,329 and Azeez Adediran popularly referred to as Jandor scored 62,449.

In his acceptance speech shortly after the announcement, Sanwo-Olu said a lot of work was required in working and moving past the divisive rhetoric that had shaped the course of the election cycle.

The Governor gave gratitude to the leadership and members, at national, state, and local levels, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it is a true force for progressive politics not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

While saluting other contestants, Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor, Sanwo-Olu commended their participation in the democratic process and contribution to creating a truly competitive political space, adding “Please remember that there is no victor, no vanquished, in the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

The Governor added, “During the campaign, we sadly saw a lot of divisive rhetoric used. Some tried to make these elections about ethnicity and religion, when in fact they should only have been about capacity, competence and experience.

“We saw hateful and hurtful ethnic profiling by fellow citizens – which is totally out of place for us as Lagosians, the proud residents of West Africa’s pre-eminent melting pot.

“I want to recognize and salute all of the multitudes of Lagosians who refused to succumb to those who sought and still seek to divide us with their unguarded and inciting comments.

“Unfortunately, there are reports of skirmishes in some local government areas wherein some citizens were reported to have been injured. We strongly condemn these reprehensible incidents – that is not who we are as a people.

“The relevant law enforcement and security agencies have been directed to investigate these breaches of the law, and to ensure that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law.

“Now that the elections are over, we must reaffirm the spirit of solidarity and togetherness that binds us as Lagosians.

“Very importantly, and this cannot be overemphasized: What unites us as Lagosians is far more important and substantial than whatever differences exist among us.

“The true Lagos spirit is a welcoming, embracing, liberal one, not a divisive, exclusionary one. In the days and weeks and months ahead, we will continue to do everything to demonstrate and amplify this.

“Elections are over now, and governance must continue. The dividends of democracy must continue to be delivered. There must be no break, there will be no time off,” the Governor stated.

The Governor gave gratitude to the people of Lagos State, for overwhelmingly returning him and his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for a second term.

He stressed that the outcome of the election affirmed that once again Lagos has chosen competence and experience, on the march to greatness.

He recalled, “Four years ago, you gave me cause to deliver a similar victory speech, and in the time since then I have been conscious of the great responsibility upon me and the administration.

“I have worked very hard to live up to this responsibility of governing the most important subnational economy in all of Africa.

“We certainly could not have done this by ourselves. What we have achieved, both in the last four years and in the just-concluded election, could not have happened without a long list of supporters and partners.”

In the message released by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Obasa commended the residents of the State for the love they showed the APC during the period leading to the election and while the exercise lasted.

He noted that the victory recorded by the APC in the election was proof that the residents of the State had confidence in the party to deliver more dividends of democracy in the next four years.

“We give glory to the Almighty Allah for the success of our party in this election just like He made us victorious in the presidential election.

“The victory which has been recorded by the APC in Lagos State is proof of the trust and confidence our people have in us. The victory is a further challenge to the incoming government and all of us who are elected to work more for the benefit of the people.”

