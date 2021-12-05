Maiduguri attack: Wake up, Governor Zulum tells military

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has called on the military to wake up to ensure Maiduguri is fully secured and fortified.

Governor Zulum made the call on yesterday when he visited the 1,000 units housing estate in Maiduguri hit on Saturday morning by a rocket launcher believed to have been fired by Boko Haram/ISWAP terror groups.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that this kind of attack and others are happening at this time. It seems the insurgents came very close to Maiduguri. Our military have to wake up and ensure adequate surveillance. This is something we should be able to avert. For the insurgents to have come so close to fire rockets, I think there is something wrong that we have to check”, Zulum stated

The Governor also said, “We have to fortify Maiduguri, as we will continue to do around other cities and towns across the state. We have to ensure adequate patrols on daily basis to avert future attacks”

He said he was setting up what he called “a small committee” to assess damages inflicted and advise the government on measures to avert future occurrence on the scene and other parts of the city.

Zulum, who had been praising the military in the last one year, was unhappy with the attack as well as the recent abductions, describing the Saturday attack as worrisome, calling on the military to wake up from some instances of laxity

The explosives hit a house at the estate, causing serious commotion around Ngomari Airport, Njimtilo and Shuwari village which are near the estate. No life was lost, the Governor was told.

Zulum while commiserating with all those affected said, “I wish to sympathize with those affected by the attack, I will constitute a small committee to ascertain the level of damage and advise the government on how to avert future occurrence”.

He assured that government would take measures to hopefully avert any future occurrence