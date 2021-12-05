Ondo Senator hails Ex-Southwest PDP Chair, Olafeso over OAU’s award

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo has congratulated the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest, Dr Eddy Olafeso, for the award granted him by the Obafemi Awolowo University, for being a supportive and dedicated great Ife Ambassador.

Tofowomo in a statement he personally signed said “Let me congratulate you personally sir for this honour bestowed on you by the University.

” You truly deserve this honour being a great outstanding reformer. You contributed immensely to the development of the university as a former Student Union President of the institution and the first President of Ife Alumni in the United States of America (USA).

“I was a student of the University when you were elected as the Student Union President. I was very close to you then and I thank God that we are still very close even till now. I can attest to your good deeds at the University especially how you added positive value to other people’s lives.

“This award was not a surprise to me because I know the hard work you put in everything you do, and your solid commitment to the development of mankind. This exciting news has filled the entire good people of Ondo South Senatorial District with extreme joy and pleasure”.

For a better society