FCTA:Over 61 delegates Storm Abuja from different African countries for miss Africa pageant

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Over 61 delegates from different African countries, have arrived Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to participate in the 19th edition of Miss Africa Pageant, aimed at uniting African, promote tourism, discourage indecent dressing and empower the African women.

Receiving the delegates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja

The Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Hadiza Kabir, who received the delegates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja explained that the essence of the pageant was to discourage indecent dressing culture and to promote tourism potentials in the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by the Director, Administration and Finance of the secretariat, Dr. Kevin Ike, the secretary stated that the event was a social integration programme with the theme; “Uniting Africa, Discouraging Indecent Dress Culture, Promoting Tourism and Empowering the Africa Women”.

She also said that the objective of the event was to bring the youth of Africa to interact with the youths in FCT in order to champion youth empowerment, employment generation, wealth creation and value reorientation.

According to her, “it is the 9th edition of the pageant. The delegates are going to be in Abuja in the next 14 days. And the essence is black integration. The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, is a social engineer.

“The minister decided to bring Africans together especially the youths in order to make Abuja the real melting point of social integration in Africa., and to send a strong message to the world that beauty does not lies in nude dressing.

“You know we are just coming out of COVID-19 pandemic and most people in Africa are afraid to talk and relate to themselves, especially among youths.”

On her part, Ajoke Ajoke, Miss University, African Nigeria, said the programme was geared towards preventing rape and violence against women as well as promote women empowerment.

“We are all here because of Miss University Africa, pageant that helps to deal with rape and violence against women and promote women empowerment. So, welcome to all the African countries coming to Nigeria for the first time for the pageant,” she said.

Also, Miss Uwimana Dative, a delegate from Burundi, said the event would avail her the opportunity to learn more from other delegates across Africa about their cultures.