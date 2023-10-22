Maiden Edition of Radio Sport Personalities Awards holds in Abuja

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Maiden Edition of the Sports On Air Personality (Soap) Awards 2023, aimed at appreciating the dedication and significant contributions of radio sport presenters to the overall sports community, was held on Friday in Abuja.

The Award organized by Gofindplayers, an online Sports Community, was a resounding success as it covered a total of six radio stations across the nation’s capital.

The month-long event which commenced on September 11, 2023 ended on October 10, 2023, as each of the six participating radio stations, nominated one contestant to fervently compete for the prestigious Personality of the Year award.

Gofindplayers, the driving force behind the event, is a multifaceted platform, that connects sports enthusiasts, facilitates networking opportunities, provides a scouting platform for talent identification, discovers sports events and tournaments, and even organizes tournaments based on the structure of the Football Academy Cups Awards (FACA).

The platform also serves as a hub for sharing sports news and extends invitations to coaches and academy owners to showcase their unique offerings.

Vied for the coveted Sports On Air Personality of the Year Award, the month-long journey involved passionate campaigns, as all contestants leveraged their on-air charisma and social media presence to encourage fans and listeners to engage in an online voting process.

The competition was keenly contested as the six contestants from different radio stations, including, Marvellous Philips from Silverbird Rythym FM 94.7, Odiri Itoro Akan representing Nigerian Info FM 95.1, and David Okon from The Beat FM 97.9, Abuja.

Others are, Praise Alonge, WAZOBIA FM 99.5, Calister Ojonugwa Enejele representing WE FM 106.3 and Victor Ijomah from Eagles FM 102.3, Abuja

The project team worked assiduously to ensure the process was rancour free and orchestrated an event that not only celebrated the winners but also emphasized the strategic importance of radio sport presenters in shaping the sports discourse.

The grand finale for the SOAP AWARDS, unfolded on Friday, October 20, 2023, with the CEO of Gofindplayers, Mr. Henry Ezeiefule, along with the project supervisor, Patience M. Asher, and the Media Consultant of the project, Ugo Uyanna, presented gift items to all deserving winners and participants alike.

The Event featured presentation of cash prizes, plaques and other gift items were presented to the top three contestants, with Marvellous Philips of Silverbird Rhythm coming out tops and winner of the maiden event while Victor Ijomah of Eagles FM and the only female entry for the event Calister Ojonugwa Enejele came second and third respectively.