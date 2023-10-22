Bayelsa Community Honours Ogbuku, NDDC MD

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Ezue Obhan Anyama, in conjunction with the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has bestowed a prestigious chieftaincy title on the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, describing him as a light shining on all Niger Delta communities.

Speaking on behalf of Ezue Obhan Anyama during a grand reception in honour of Dr Ogbuku at Onuebum Ultra-Modern Playground in Onuebum Town, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Chief Olali Marline Ebe, said they had “implicit confidence in the ability of Ogbuku to perform his duties efficiently, effectively and creditably.”

They declared: “The light on the mountain will illuminate everybody. Chief Samuel Ogbuku is that light and everybody will benefit from his policies and actions.

“Ogbuku has shown courage, astuteness and firmness, becoming even more determined and committed in providing purposeful, focused and visionary leadership. This is targeted at ensuring peace to facilitate the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.”

While conferring the traditional title of “Edi I of Obhan Anyama Kingdom,” (Pilar of the Kingdom) on Ogbuku, the traditional ruler of Obhan Anyama, King Omie Theophilus, said that it was in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

King Theophilus said: “What you are doing at NDDC to serve the people of the Niger Delta region is pleasing to us. We recognise and commend you. The people of the Niger Delta need a leader like you who cares about their affairs, who cares about their development and I want to assure you that we shall support you.”

In his acceptance, Ogbuku said that the honour given to him was a call to higher service to the people, stating: “I am confident that I will not fail to meet the expectations of the people. I know that you will support me to succeed and build more pillars for the development of our communities.”

He restated the commitment of the NDDC to make a difference in the region, reassuring that he would continue to work hard to build more pillars that would re-enforce the structures set up to drive the sustainable development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

Ogbuku stressed: “We must unite and work in one accord to surmount the development challenges that confront our people. We are determined to succeed and there should be no excuse for failure.”

In his remarks at the occasion, the former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, said he was delighted that the NDDC under the leadership of Ogbuku was making resolute efforts to ensure that all communities in the Niger Delta region were electrified through solar power.

He affirmed: “Dr Samuel Ogbuku is imbued with enormous capacity. For him, this is just a stepping stone for higher responsibilities. We must learn to mentor and support our young people. You should, therefore, continue to support him. The office he is occupying is not an easy position, the nine states in NDDC are struggling for his attention.”

He referred to the scriptures which said that “a prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house,” and noted that Ogbuku should see himself as blessed to have been recognised and honoured by his own people.

Other notable personalities at the ceremony included The NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration designate, Chief Boma Iyaye; the NDDC Representative for Bayelsa State, Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa; the Representative for Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, as well as the Representative for Abia State, Chief Dimgba Eruba.