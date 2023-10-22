Talent Hunt: African Talent Pool synergizes with Rivers LGA, flags off sensitization campaign

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, the African Talent Pool, in collaboration with the Mumagee Foundation, has flagged off campaign for the forthcoming talent hunt programme tagged, “Rivers Got talent,” RGT, in Rivers State.

Convener of the African Talent Pool and Popular Nigerian Singer Cum Actress, High Chief Muma Gift Eke, kicked off the LGA to LGA campaign tour with a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Ahoada West local government area, Evang. Hope Ikiriko at the council headquarters in Akinima, on Friday, with her team.

Speaking, the renowned entertainer said they were at the council to intimate the Chairman of the all important event which a total of one thousand two hundred and forty eight youths, between the ages of 13 to 50 years in Rivers State were being targeted for development and empowerment, especially those with raw talent.

She said the event is solely geared towards re-directing positively, the mindset, catering for the welfare and nurturing of the youths into productivity and progressively empowering them to compete globally in various fields of endeavours.

She explained that fifty two youths each from each LGA would aside undergoing entrepreneurship training, will be empowered in different skills such as technology, business, culture, dance, marketing, film making and drama, music, agriculture, fashion design, cinematography, crafts and arts, choreography, etc.

According to her, “Rivers Got Talent (RGT) is birthed by the Pan-African

Arts Economy as a pioneering edition of the African Talent Pool, as an execution platform for the local community project (maiden edition) in the home state of our convener.

“It is a human capital development

project/program, specifically designed to provide succor to the

unemployment density, in a bid to drastically reduce crime and insecurity and eradicating poverty to zero or near zero level in the State, by grooming the youths through entrepreneurship, mentorship, training and monitoring into self reliance for sustainable development,” she said.

She however solicited for partnership from cooperate organisations, NGOs, stakeholders and as well as the government to ensure the success of the project which she said would also be extended to other African countries.

Responding, the Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Council, Evang. Dr. Hope Ikiriko commended Mumagee for coming up with such a programme to develop raw talents and for making the Ekpeye nation proud.

Ikiriko promised to pattern with the African Talent Pool in development of raw talents in the state and beyond.

The Chairman described the visit as a memorable one, saying that, “This day will be a memorable one in Ahoada West, as we go one of the super stars in the country visit us. And am sure that our people will be pleased to know that she stepped foot into our LGA. As an individual, am celebrating this day, for a personality like this to visit us while am still in office, it’s very memorable and am glad about it.”

He commended Mumagee for choosing to give back to the society via development of raw talents, stressing that the project will go a long way in tackling insecurity and eradicating poverty in the State.

“She has opened our eyes to a lot of things. She has appreciated that human beings also contributed to making her what she is today and she thought is wise to pay back to the society, and am happy that Ahoada West is going to benefit from her vision.

“On our own part, we are going to sponsor and support her in this regard.

“We all know that poverty, insecurity among others are the problems we have today and we believe that this vision will solve it, if not eradicate it. It is going to take of a whole lot of things.

“Some think we can only fight insecurity by carrying the police and other security agencies, this is one key area that insecurity can be tackled. She has identified it and this is going to produce a multiple results in every area.

“We all know that insecurity is cost by youths and mostly those doing nothing. If the youths are not engaged and hungry, they will do a lot of things. Alternative to employment is entrepreneurship and development of skills. And she has come with this vision which will development these skills, empower them and they will inturn, create employment. So you can see the multiple effect it has on the society.

“And we are cuing in because these are things that are in government agenda and we can’t achieve it all, so if a private sector is coming up with this vision, we have no other choice than to support her as much as we can,” he promised.