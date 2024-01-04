Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mgbidi Lagos experience opening ceremony for 4 day Crusade held in Lagos

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshippers praising God.

Cross Section of the public relations of the Lord Chosen singing, during the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done” held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 4/1.2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng