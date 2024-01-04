Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mgbidi Lagos experience opening ceremony for 4 day Crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Cross Section of the National Choristers singing Praises to God, during the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’ held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 4/1.2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
53
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Cross Section of worshippers praising God.

   Cross Section of the public relations of the Lord Chosen singing, during the Mgbidi Lagos Experience on “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done” held at the chosen headquarters in Lagos on 4/1.2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10584 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 5, 2024

Eunma Saida Okadigbo weds Chukwunonso Joseph Umar at…

Amotekun South-West Commanders leading  Candlelight Walk in…

Chief and Lolo Chukwuma Emechete confered Ugochinyere Ozo 1…

1 of 408