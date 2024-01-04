Siju Iluyomade set to celebrate 60th birthday

Friends and well wishers of Dr Siju Iluyomade are gearing up to celebrate the very distinguished humanist as she is set to reach the diamond age of 60 years in a grand style on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The Convener of Arise Women, who has always maintained that she hopes to use the occasion to further express her humanitarian passion by giving out to the needy, will also host some close friends, family and well wishers in a Thanksgiving and reception.

The highlight, however, will be goodies that will be distributed to over thousands of underprivileged individuals, which will contain foodstuffs like rice, beans, tomato paste among other items.

It will be recalled that some packs containing gifts were given out days back by Dr Siju at the Handmaidens Women in Leadership event to mark the birthday.

According to information at our disposal, some top religious leaders in the country will grace the day. Also, Captains of industries, First Ladies, top government functionaries are poised to grace the day.

Dr Siju, who is the Convener of Arise Women, a pure humanitarian Non-governmental Organization, she has used the platform as source of intervention for the less privileged across the country in the last 15 years, building Schools, Hospitals, Boreholes, Provisions of fertilizers for farmers, Skills Acquisitions, empowerment initiatives and many more”.

Dr. Siju was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985 and has been in active legal practice since then.

She is a Partner in the Law firm of Iluyomade & Iluyomade & Co., Legal Practitioners focusing on Corporate Law, International Trade and Finance and Construction Law, Energy Law, Insolvency Government Relations and International –Joint Ventures.

She has practised Law in several Courts in Nigeria including the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as well as the International Bar Association (IBA).

In recognition of her contributions to legal education and development, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Lagos Branch, Nigeria presented her a merit award on June 14, 2017.

She has also been a discussant and panelist at several legal forums on issues relating to Sexual Offences, Child Abuse, Child and Maternal Health and she is also a major advocate for the girl child education in Nigeria.

Dr. Siju is on the cutting edge of women’s overall well-being and empowerment. She is passionate, purpose-driven, a catalyst for change, a vessel of transformation. She speaks up for the rights of women and believes that gone are the days of voiceless women.

Dr. Siju pioneered the Handmaidens Fellowship in 1995 which has now become a popular, purpose-driven and multi-generational fellowship that meets every Wednesday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm to teach and mentor women from all walks of life.

Testimonies abound of how the Handmaidens gathering have helped many to find their purpose in life.

The Handmaidens outreach has donated eight incubators to the Lagos Island Maternity as well as oxygen gauges, blood pressure machines, diapers, baby clothes, toys etc.

In addition, the Handmaidens, in conjunction with the City of David, Charity Ball donated a dialysis machine to the Gbagada General Hospital.

