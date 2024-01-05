Champion Newspapers Limited
Eunma Saida Okadigbo weds Chukwunonso Joseph Umar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy in Lagos

L-r... Representative of the father of the bride, Chief Jerry Chukwueke. Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu. Representative of mother of the bride Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke; the couple Mr. Chukwunonso Umar and his wife Enuma; Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr Leo Stan Ekeh's wife  Mrs Chioma, during the reception of the wedding at Harbour Point in Lagos on 28/12/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Father of the bride Chief Jerry Chukwueke; poses with Mr Chukwunonso Umar and his wife Enuma.

L-r …  Dr. Boniface Chizea; Mrs. Ada Okafor; Mr. Stephen Mayaki and his wife Mrs. Bridget.

L-r … Chief Dan  Okafor , his wife  Mrs Ada Okafor ; Prince ike  Iloghalu ; Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju  and  Mr Charles Onukwugha.

L-r … Brig. Gen B.C Okafor (rtd) ;Dr Boniface Chizea;  Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka  his husband Dr Chris Asoluka .

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode (2nd left) poses with other guest.

L-r … Mrs. Rita Anthony; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion newspapers. Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa,  Mrs. Chioma Eke, her husband Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh;  Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu and  Mrs. Chinelo  Chukwueke.

L-r…  Mrs. Ganiyat Fowowe and her husband Mr. Olanrewaju Fowowe, pose with the groom’s mother Mrs. Okoronkwo.

L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with Mrs. Chinelo  Chukwueke.

Mr Chukwunonso Joseph  Umar his wife Enuma, cutting their wedding cake.

Groom mother Mrs. Okoronkwo (5thleft ) poses with friends.

L-r …Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Mrs. Chinelo  Chukwueke;  Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu;   Mrs Chioma Eke; Chief Jerry Chukwueke;   former  Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State  Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju and  her husband Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju.

Representative of parents of the bride, Chief Jerry Chukwueke his wife Mrs Chinelo. Pose with  Mr Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe (middle).

L-r …  Mr Peter Eledu his wife Mrs Mary Eledu and Mother of the bride  Mrs. Aisha Okadigbo.

From left   Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere; Lady Ngozi Okoro ; Lady Christie Onwuzulike and others.

L-r… Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, her husband Chairman Zinox Group,  Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh;  Amb. Dr.  Kema Chikwe Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke her husband   Chief jerry Chukwueke. During the wedding reception at Harbour Point in Lagos on 28/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

