Eunma Saida Okadigbo weds Chukwunonso Joseph Umar at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy in Lagos

L-r… Father of the bride Chief Jerry Chukwueke; poses with Mr Chukwunonso Umar and his wife Enuma.

L-r … Dr. Boniface Chizea; Mrs. Ada Okafor; Mr. Stephen Mayaki and his wife Mrs. Bridget.

L-r … Chief Dan Okafor , his wife Mrs Ada Okafor ; Prince ike Iloghalu ; Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju and Mr Charles Onukwugha.

L-r … Brig. Gen B.C Okafor (rtd) ;Dr Boniface Chizea; Lady Nneka Chris- Asoluka his husband Dr Chris Asoluka .

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode (2nd left) poses with other guest.

L-r … Mrs. Rita Anthony; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion newspapers. Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Mrs. Chioma Eke, her husband Chairman Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke.

L-r… Mrs. Ganiyat Fowowe and her husband Mr. Olanrewaju Fowowe, pose with the groom’s mother Mrs. Okoronkwo.

L-r… Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke.

Mr Chukwunonso Joseph Umar his wife Enuma, cutting their wedding cake.

Groom mother Mrs. Okoronkwo (5thleft ) poses with friends.

L-r …Chairman Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Mrs Chioma Eke; Chief Jerry Chukwueke; former Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju and her husband Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju.

Representative of parents of the bride, Chief Jerry Chukwueke his wife Mrs Chinelo. Pose with Mr Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe (middle).

L-r … Mr Peter Eledu his wife Mrs Mary Eledu and Mother of the bride Mrs. Aisha Okadigbo.

From left Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere; Lady Ngozi Okoro ; Lady Christie Onwuzulike and others.

L-r… Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, her husband Chairman Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh; Amb. Dr. Kema Chikwe Mrs. Chinelo Chukwueke her husband Chief jerry Chukwueke. During the wedding reception at Harbour Point in Lagos on 28/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

