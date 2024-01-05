Righteousness Will See Nigerians Through A Difficult 2024 – Ebuka Obi

The Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, says, though 2024 will be a difficult year for Nigerians generally, God will uplift and prosper the righteous.

Speaking at the Cross-over programme of the Ministry at its headquarters at Zion ground, Okota, Lagos, Evangelist Ebuka said those who are steadfast in the Lord need not worry about the economic challenges that will come with the year as “It shall be well with the righteous”.

Quoting the Bible, he said, “Say ye to the righteous that it shall be well with them; for they shall eat the fruit of their doings – Isaiah 3:10”.

The prosperity will however come with a personal sacrifice people must make, he cautioned. “2024 will be tough, but it will be one of the most prosperous years for Zionites. It is a year you should make the commitment and say, “Lord I am going to serve you, no matter what it takes. Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you”, is God’s promise to the faithful,” he declared.

Ebuka said people who want to prosper must make that connection with God and say, “Lord, let me sacrifice myself to serve you in 2024. Please Lord, give me the grace to obey you in 2024, to please you, do other things for me.” The required connection with God, he explained, entails living according to God’s commandments, giving up sins and bad habits such as idolatry, adultery, fornication, cheating, lying, immorality, drunkenness, gay relationships, stealing, amongst others. “Happy are they who obey the Lord, who live by his commands”, according to Psalm 128:2. “Your work will provide for your needs; you will be happy and prosperous”, the Evangelist added.

“This is the way to achieve prosperity in what is going to be a difficult year for many. Can you be doing the same thing every year and expect a different result? If you want something different, then you have to do things differently. Most of the time, God works with covenants. He is a covenant-keeping God. You have to entre into a new covenant with God. If you want God to do something awesome, something miraculous, something unexpected, entre into a covenant with him”.

He made reference to Jacob in the Bible who entred into a covenant with God when he was running away from his brother Esau and thought he was going to die. ”Lord, if you will bless me with food and water and protect me from my enemies, I will serve you”, Jacob prayed to God. Ebuka noted that God answered the prayer because of the covenant Jacob established with him.

He also disclosed God’s revelation about the persecution and gang up against him and Zion Prayer Movement which will happen in 2024 because of the growing popularity of his ministry, but added that God assured him that he would triumph over them.

The Cross-over witnessed a massive number of cultists and native doctors giving their lives to Christ as well as testimonies of healing of terminal illnesses and other miracles.