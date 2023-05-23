Lion Balogun unveiled as Pioneer District Governor

Lion Shakiru Adeniyi Balogun, MJF NLCF was unveiled as the Pioneer District Governor of Lions Clubs International, District 404A3 Nigeria at the recently concluded 16th Multiple District Convention of MD 404 Nigeria held at International Conference Centre, FCT Abuja, Nigeria between 9th and 12th May, 2023.

The unveiling was preceded by the District elections where Lion Shakiru Adeniyi Balogun was overwhelmingly voted as the Pioneer District Governor of District 404A3 Nigeria, covering part of Lagos and Ogun States.

He was unveiled to the Public at the Banquet held at the International Conference Centre by the Multiple District Council Chairperson, PDG Princess Obo Mesembe Edet PMJF, NLCF

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the events of the Convention were the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, the Minister of FCT, Muhammed Musa Bello CON, the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Eruani A. Godbless CFR, Group CEO NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari OFR, CBAC DG, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako and Past International Director, LCI, Engr. H.O.B Lawal.

The Pioneer District Governor, in his Acceptance Speech, pledged to consolidate on the efforts of his predecessors and grow the new District to an enviable height.

He outlined his primary priorities to be on membership growth and restoration of sight through 500 cataract surgeries, donation of eyeglasses, and alleviating the prevalent hunger in the District.

Lion Folasade Shotomide, elected as the First Vice District Governor and Lion Mary Onu, elected as the Second Vice District Governor, promised to work harmoniously with the Pioneer District Governor, Lion S. A Balogun to achieve all the lofty goals set for the Lion’s year.

Congratulations to the Pioneer District Governor of District 404 A3 and his team.

In Lionism, We serve!