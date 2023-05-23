Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere, celebrate Women’s Ministries (WM) day in Lagos

Coordinator Women’s Ministries (WM) Assemblies of God Church Rosawo Aguda Surulere, Pastor (Mrs.) Antonia Bright, (first roll 5th left). Women President Deacons Emily Liberty, ( 3rd left ) in a group picture with the women, during WM day on’ Pressing Forward ‘ General Council Program Assemblies of God Nigeria held at( AGC) Rosanwo Aguda Surulere. 14/5/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng