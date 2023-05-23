Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere, celebrate Women’s Ministries (WM) day in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Women President  Deacons Emily Liberty; Secretary Deacons Promise Jimmy; Coordinator women’s Ministries (WM) Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere Pastor (Mrs.) Antonia Bright; Sister Cynthia Unaeze Member; Treasurer Deacons Justina Aiya; financial Secretary  Deacons   Grace Okorie; During WM day on’ Pressing Forward  ‘‘ General Council Program Assemblies of God Nigeria held at( AGC) Rosanwo  Aguda Surulere.14/5/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Coordinator Women’s Ministries (WM) Assemblies of God Church Rosawo Aguda Surulere, Pastor (Mrs.) Antonia Bright, (first roll 5th left). Women President  Deacons Emily Liberty, ( 3rd left ) in a group picture with the women, during WM day on’ Pressing Forward ‘ General Council Program Assemblies of God Nigeria held at( AGC) Rosanwo Aguda Surulere. 14/5/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

