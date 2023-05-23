Champion Newspapers Limited
NIEEE members visit Schneider Electric Nigeria Ltd in Lagos

L-r... Vice Chairman Power (NIEEE). Engr  (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo; Deputy Chairman (NIEEE)  Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega;    Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; presenting books to Managing  Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; Marketing & Communications Manager Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Bolanle Omotayo, during the visit of (NIEEE) to Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited in Ikeja Lagos on 22/5/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Assistant General Secretary  NIEEE, Engr Richard Isaac; Former National Chairman (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; presenting books to Managing  DirectorSchneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; Channel Sales Director  Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Mr. Nurudeen Oyedeji.

L-r… Welfare Secretary (NIEEE)  Engr Ibikunle Sunday; Treasurer (NIEEE)  Engr Oluremi Hamid Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; presenting books to Managing   Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; the Technology lead of Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Belema Koleoso.

Cross section of Members Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) going through the product of the company.

From 3rd left front roll  Former National Chairman (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Managing   Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; Vice Chairman Power (NIEEE). Engr  (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo; Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; Treasurer (NIEEE)  Engr Oluremi Hamid and others, during the visit of (NIEEE) to Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited in Ikeja Lagos on 22/5/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

