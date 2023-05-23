NIEEE members visit Schneider Electric Nigeria Ltd in Lagos

L-r…Assistant General Secretary NIEEE, Engr Richard Isaac; Former National Chairman (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; presenting books to Managing Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; Channel Sales Director Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Mr. Nurudeen Oyedeji.

L-r… Welfare Secretary (NIEEE) Engr Ibikunle Sunday; Treasurer (NIEEE) Engr Oluremi Hamid Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; presenting books to Managing Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; the Technology lead of Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Belema Koleoso.

Cross section of Members Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) going through the product of the company.

From 3rd left front roll Former National Chairman (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; Managing Director. Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited. Ajibola Akindele; Vice Chairman Power (NIEEE). Engr (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo; Chairman of Nigerian Institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter. Engr Olalekan Olabode; Treasurer (NIEEE) Engr Oluremi Hamid and others, during the visit of (NIEEE) to Schneider Electric Nigeria Limited in Ikeja Lagos on 22/5/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng