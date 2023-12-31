LG unveils latest Kitchen essentials, Smart Air Conditioners, cementing its position as ultimate smart home solution provider

LG Kitchen Inspiration, from the revolutionary WashTower, which seamlessly integrates a washer and dryer into one compact unit, to the cutting-edge DualCool Air Conditioners that offer unparalleled cooling performance, LG is at the forefront of redefining smart home appliances.

According to a release, with the WashTower, one no longer has to compromise on space or time, as it effortlessly combines two essential laundry appliances into a single, space-saving solution.

It also said “The DualCool Air Conditioners, on the other hand, provide exceptional cooling efficiency for every room, ensuring a comfortable and refreshing environment no matter the weather outside. With its commitment to innovation and convenience, LG continues to set the standard for intelligent kitchen solutions that enhance your everyday life.”

LG called on its customers to continue to experience the ultimate in luxury and functionality today by transforming their dream kitchen into a reality with its comprehensive suite of products and services. “At our company, we understand that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and we are committed to providing you with everything you need to create a truly exceptional space.”

The release said its Signature Kitchen Suite, the new top-level brand of the Korean giant LG Electronics, is a meeting point of the world of food, appliances and design combining modern lines, avant-garde technologies and a focus on the finest cuisine. “With Signature Kitchen Suite’s full line of luxury, built-in appliances you’ll find the perfect blend of innovation, precision and purposeful design for every kitchen, and every appetite.

“The technological core of Signature Kitchen Suite is a fundamental characteristic of the brand, optimizing the use of each individual product or function, in pursuit of a healthier, more relaxed lifestyle.

“The products feature minimal design and lines that do not interfere with the ritual aspects of the kitchen, while adding character and personality, creating an elegant, refined environment. Signature Kitchen Suite is composed of appliances for refrigeration, cooking and washing. The system is versatile, offering choices like that of the column refrigerator in two widths, the French door model with a capacity of 490 liters, the column freezer with an exclusive compressor, and the wine cellar divided into separately regulated zones in terms of temperature and humidity,” the company stated.

The Signature Kitchen Suite features all-new products with sophisticated designs, including a no handle oven with the control panel on the body and an induction cooktop with a seven-inch LCD panel and black glass. The products sport advanced capabilities, such as True Combi-Steam, for combined steam and conventional cooking, ProHeat™ which uniformly distributes heat in the oven, and Speed Clean™, for fast and easy cleaning of the oven’s interior.

Speed Clean technology permits cleaning of the compact oven in just 10 minutes, while the combo oven combines traditional, steam and microwave cooking in a single product, to respond to the widest range of needs. The food warmer works perfectly with the compact oven, offering four heating levels. The induction range has 17 power levels and an innovative display.

The dishwasher features the QuadWash system, ensuring more thorough washing thanks to water sprayed in four different directions.

LG WashTower sets new expectation for performance and convenience

LG Electronics (LG) also disclosed that it will be introducing its newest laundry solution in Nigeria to its consumers that is eager for a higher level of convenience when it comes to housework. A washing machine and dryer combined in a single unit with LG’s latest technologies and smart features, LG WashTowerTM offers total clothing care and ultimate user convenience. This innovative new home appliance will be available in Nigeria in 2024.

Unlike competing stacked washers and dryers, LG’s WashTower is designed from the ground up as a “one body” solution. At the beginning of the wash cycle, the integrated unit indicates how long it will take to complete both washing and drying. The washer also shares information with the dryer, which automatically sets the optimal course and preheats the drum, contributing to better results and shorter overall laundry times.

For the unique design of WashTower, LG designers went to great lengths to ensure maximum ease-of-use. Unlike a stackable washer and dryer where each appliance has its own control panel, the WashTower boasts the convenience of a single, intuitive interface. Located between the washer and dryer for easy access, the all-in-one Center Control makes it simple to manage every aspect of LG’s complete laundry solution.

With the height of LG WashTower approximately 87 millimeters lower than the average combined height of stackable units, loading and unloading the top-mounted dryer is measurably easier. And WashTower doesn’t scrimp on capacity, with a maximum load of 17 kilograms for the washer and 16 kilograms for the dryer.

Incorporating LG’s most-advanced laundry and smart technologies, LG WashTower provides customers with both outstanding performance and ease-of-use. Thanks to TurboWash™ 360° and Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™), the washer feature guarantees fast, gentle and cleaner clothes, detecting the weight and softness of clothing to calculate the best setting for every load. Its advanced AI reduces cycle times and energy usage without sacrificing effectiveness while the dryer utilizes LG’s steam technology to deliver maximum hygiene, eliminating 99.99 percent of common bacteria.

LG’s New Dualcool Air Conditioners Elevate User Comfort and Safety

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new LG DUALCOOL air conditioners in West Africa. Incorporating innovative features including Mosquito Away™, LG’s latest DUALCOOL air conditioners deliver effective, highly-efficient cooling, a mosquito-free indoor environment, convenient energy monitoring and reliable performance even when voltage fluctuations occur.

LG’s new DUALCOOL air conditioners with Mosquito Away reduce the likelihood of getting bitten inside the house. The advanced feature confuses mosquitoes by generating ultrasonic waves, which are inaudible to most people and well within IRPA exposure limits for humans. The waves repel 91 percent of mosquitoes, knocking down 86 percent of them.1 Mosquito Away can be easily switched on using the remote controller, and can be activated whether DUALCOOL is being used for air conditioning operation or not.

The new LG DUALCOOL models also offer the flexibility of adjustable energy consumption, making it possible to cut air conditioner energy usage while still enjoying a comfortably cool home. The Gen Mode+ feature gives users three-stage control of the DUALCOOL’s electricity uptake, ensuring optimal performance when running on generator power and preventing operational disruptions when using other appliances. Gen Mode+ is only available when one of the cooling modes is turned on.

Delivering fast, quiet and energy-efficient cooling, LG DUALCOOL air conditioners are powered by the company’s renowned DUAL Inverter Compressor™. Thanks to LG’s innovative compressor tech, the new models use up to 70 percent less energy than conventional residential air conditioning solutions.2 For enhanced convenience, the ThinQ app™ allows users to easily monitor the energy consumption of their DUALCOOL solution from anywhere.

Additionally, LG’s Volt Care feature gives the new air conditioners the capability to withstand considerable fluctuations in voltage. Able to handle a wider range of current variation than a traditional voltage protector or similar product,3 Volt Care enables DUALCOOL models to provide uninterrupted operation despite power grid instability.

“With the Mosquito Away, Gen Mode+ and Volt Care features, the new DUALCOOL air conditioners create a safer and cooler home environment.

“Our design team will create a kitchen that exceeds your expectations. In addition to our products, we also offer a range of services to ensure a seamless and stress-free kitchen renovation process. Our skilled installation team will expertly handle the installation of your new appliances and countertops, ensuring that every detail is executed to perfection.

“We also provide ongoing support and maintenance to keep your kitchen functioning at its best for years to come. When you choose our company for your dream kitchen, you can expect nothing less than the highest quality products, exceptional craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service. We are dedicated to making your kitchen renovation experience a positive and rewarding one. Experience the luxury and functionality of an LG Signature kitchen and make your dream kitchen come true,” the company stated.

