Zack Orji, Nollywood icon, in coma after collapsing in Abuja

Legendary Nollywood actor, Zachee Ama Orji, popularly called Zack Orji, is said to be critically ill at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to a video shared online, the 63 year old actor was said to have slumped in the toilet after feeling very weak for weeks and was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing a series of tests to ascertain the problem.

A TVC report monitored by TheNiche said he has not been able to walk or talk since the health crisis started on Friday.

Zack Orji was said to have been rushed to hospital by his friends.

A video of the actor on a hospital bed has been circulating on the internet since Sunday.

Many of his colleagues have taken to Instagram to pray for the 63-year-old.

Shan George wrote: “Prayers up sir.”

Uche Ogbodo wrote: “God please heal him. Amen.”

Sophia Williams wrote: “Oh my God. God please heal him.”

“God mercies in Jesus name,” Woli Arole added.

Zach Orji was born in 1960 in Libreville, Gabon.

He grew up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo where he learnt how to speak both English and French fluently.

He is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

An actor, director, producer and filmmaker, he is known for his role in Nollywood movies Glamour Girls, and Blood Money.

His first movie was in 1991 and was entitled Unforgiven Sin.

In an interview with Nollywood Post, Orji shared how he got the lead role in the movie without auditioning.

Since then, he has starred in different movies and is now a Nollywood legend.

He is also a singer and preacher of God’s word since he found Christ.

He is married to Ngozi Orji and they have three children.

In 2000, Zack Orji made his directorial debut with the movie titled WEB starring himself and Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare.

The movie won best collaborative film in the Ghana awards of 2001.