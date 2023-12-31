New Inverter Winner Air Conditioner, ensures superior cooling–LG

Electronic gadgets have successfully made human life comfortable in numerous ways, as a variety of gadgets are used to improve the quality of life in one or more senses.

As the average global temperature of the Earth is increasing, the summers in the tropics are getting hotter. In such a scenario, demand for quality air conditioners is on the rise.

No wonder, the LG Dual Inverter Air Conditioner, also known as Twin Rotary Compressor AC, is an advanced form of inverter air conditioning with two rotors and a compressor. “It provides faster cooling, reduced noise levels, high energy savings, and shorter wait time with greater stability,” the company stated.

Explaining LG Dual Inverter AC Technology, the company revealed that the LG Dual Inverter Technology is indeed a game-changer and offers several benefits to consumers. This technology uses two rotors instead of one. These rotors are set to operate at variable speeds to enhance faster cooling and energy saving.

The compressors in LG dual inverter ACs are powered by more advanced BLDC motor that enables these ACs to operate with variable power consumption levels and maximum cooling. The presence of the BLDC motor in dual Inverter AC will offer a better working mechanism than the usual compressor by having an extensive frequency range. This compressor also manages the production of vibrations and noise while the AC is in operation.

LG Air Conditioners with the DualCool Technology have Varied Speed Dual Rotary motor with wider rotational frequency. This ensures faster cooling and more efficiency as well as drastic reduction in noise levels. It constantly adjusts the compressor’s speed to maintain desired levels of temperature and assured savings – both power and bills. Staying ahead of the competition, LG will also offer a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Cooling a home can be expensive, particularly during the hot summer months. LG Air Conditioners avoid these costs and save energy by taking advantage of its Active Energy Control. They use less energy to achieve the same level of cooling, which can save you money on your monthly energy bills. Dual inverter ACs are approximately 70% more energy efficient than other models.

It reduced Noise Levels: LG Dual inverter ACs are quieter than other types of ACs. They operate at much lower noise levels than traditional air conditioners backed by LG’s skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor; that subtract noise.

Faster Cooling: LG Dual inverter ACs can cool a room up to 30% faster than traditional air conditioners. This is because they have two rotors, which allows them to work more efficiently and quickly.

Environment Friendly: LG Dual inverter ACs are more environmentally friendly than other types of ACs. They use less energy and produce fewer greenhouse gases, which can help the environment in the long run.

As you can see, dual inverter ACs have many advantages over other types of air conditioners. They’re more efficient, quieter, durable, customizable, environmentally friendly, and reliable (in terms of lifespan). As such, these units may be worth considering if you’re in the market for a new AC unit this year.

