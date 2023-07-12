Let’s move NIEEE to greater heights, Adegboyega urges members

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers on Saturday, the 8th of July held its 14th annual AGM for the year 2022/2023.

The occasion which was well attended was used to elect and usher in the new Executive Members that will steer its affairs for the next administrative year 2023/2023. The occasion was also used to welcome newly inducted Fellows of the Institute.

In his inaugural speech, Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega, MNIEEE who took over the baton from Engr. Olalekan Olabode, FNIEEE, reassured all members of his commitment to see the NIEEE-LC move to even greater heights with the help of the newly elected Executive Committee and promised that the Chapter will continue to retain its position and commitment to the growth of the Institute at the national level.

In the Executive Report presented by the Chapter’s General Secretary, Engr. Taiwo Ejiwunmi, the Institute is now known as Chartered Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers of Nigeria ( CIEEEN), adding that “it is no longer a division of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)”.

Engr. Ejiwunmi said in the Report: “To achieve this, Lagos Chapter played a prominent role both morally and financially. The Chapter with the support of our amiable members, advanced the National body a loan facility of N500,000 (Five hundred thousand Naira) beside the grant of N50,000 (Fifty thousand Naira Only) to assist in the achievement of the Charter status”.

Stating that during the tenure of this ongoing Excos, Lagos Chapter witnessed the Fellowship conferment on nine members of the Chapter, he also disclosed that: “During the period under review, in Group Dynamics assessment, Lagos Chapter was adjudged the first and the best out of all 35 chapters of the Institute nationwide. This is no mean feat. This came with a financial reward from the National body”.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the Institute all this while “and we implore the incoming Executive Committee to build upon the achievements of the outgoing Committee to advance the course of this great institute of repute”.

For a better society.