Our roads are bad, Akoko farmers lament

By BISIRIYU
Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Akoko farmers have decried the deplorable conditions of roads to the food baskets areas of the region, describing the development as an impediment to agricultural development in Akokoland.

Roads to Awara, Otaloke, Irun to Surulere, Ipesi to Idogun, Irun to Ojeka and Ugbouji are few among the numerous unmotorable roads to farm settlements in Akokoland.

An Irun-Akoko traditional farmer, Bayo Boluwade, said the poor conditions of feeder roads used to evacuate farm produce negatively affected the township’s markets and have been leading to escalation of prices of foodstuffs.

Another farmer from Ikakumo, Sunday Omogboye, said he was not happy about the nonchalant attitudes of government to rural roads in the countr,y knowing that agriculture is very important to the growth of any country’s economy.

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu to revive the agricultural sector so as not to make the country totally depend on oil for survival.

