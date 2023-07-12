Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okerekei is dead

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs Cynthia Okereke is dead. The Enugu-born actress reportedly died on Tuesday night.

Announcing Okereke’s demise on social media, a Nollywood movie director, Joseph Okechukwu said he was about to pay for Okereke’s flight ticket to visit United States before her unfortunate demise.

He wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

“Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory,” he wrote.

The cause of Cynthia Okereke”s death is yet uknown at the time of filing this report.

