Law maker says Nigerians do not want excuses from incoming administration

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The incoming administration has been advised to hit the ground running without unnecessary delays, after being sworn into office on May 29th, 2023 and to make tackling the numerous challenges facing the nation a priority to bring lasting relief and succour to the suffering masses.

Alhaji Al-Hassan Sokodabo, a federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives, who appealed, said the people will not accept any excuses from the incoming administration, pointing out that expectations are high on the ability of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to deliver on his election promises.

Sokodabo, who represents Abuja South Federal Constituency comprising Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils of the FCT, told newsmen in Abaji, his home town that people expect the incoming administration to perform better than the out-going one by expeditiously easing out the suffering in the land and restoring trust, peace, equity and unity among Nigerians.

Alhaji Sokodabo explained that the people will be highly disappointed for the in-coming government to continue in the same style and manner as the outgoing regime even as he urged the President-elect to select very capable hands that would not disappoint Nigerians with their performance in office.

The Abuja South representative said: “We pray that God should lead them [in-coming administration] right and most importantly, the new leaders should have the fear of God in their hearts in whatever they do. This is because whoever has the fear of God, such a person will be fair and just by obeying the rule of law.

“They [new leaders] should face the challenges of reviewing the economy and restoring confidence in the ability of the nation to protect its people because the country is in a serious economic crisis among other things. So, we pray that May 29th will usher in a new government which will be more people friendly, a regime that will have a listening ear and have the people in mind in whatever they do,” Sokodabo said.

He also urged Moslems and other Nigerians to ensure that the core lessons and values learned from Ramadan fasting are articulated, imbibed and practiced even after the Sallah festivities.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng