Abuja monarch demands equity, fairness, inclusiveness from next regime

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Politicians, who are likely to become public office holders in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration, have been urged to put Nigeria first in their decisions and actions to enable them effectively build on the foundations left behind by the nation’s founding fathers.

Chairman, Federal Capital Territory [FCT] Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH [Dr.] Adamu Baba Yunusa, who made the call in his Sallah message in Abaji also appealed to the incoming administration to remember and address the yearnings of the people for good governance, improved living conditions and enhanced security of lives and properties.

The monarch said any administration that does not put the nation first in its actions and policies may not enjoy the support of the people and he stated that since nationhood came first before politics, it should therefore enjoy priority consideration in the plans of leaders.

“As a matter of fact what we need in the country now is peace. We have been calling on our youths to maintain peace and live in harmony with each other. Nothing can replace peace and when people cooperate with each other, everything will move smoothly. The incoming administration should listen to the people’s demands for equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in governance.

“Nigeria came first before the emergence of political parties. All of us should fight for the existence and well-being of Nigeria first before anything. We need unity in the country because, without unity, things would start falling apart. Issues of religion, tribalism, ethnic considerations and party differences should be set aside when it comes to defending the country. We need everybody’s contribution for peace to reign in the country.”

Adamu Baba Yunusa also called on the incoming president to vigorously pursue the inclusion of traditional rulers’ roles in the constitution to ensure inclusiveness for the monarchs which would also give them a sense of belonging in the country.

He called on Nigerians to understand and regard democracy as an evolving process, which needs time to mature and meet the expectations of the people, even as he prayed that there will be a smooth and successful transition between one administration and another on May 29, 2023.

The monarch assured the Abuja residents that the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello has made adequate arrangements, in collaboration with security agencies, to ensure guaranteed security and safety of lives and properties during the transition period within the territory and around the satellite towns and area councils.

He wished Muslims happy Sallah celebrations and urged them to carry the virtues of Ramadan fasting and the festivities beyond the period in their dealings with other Nigerians.

