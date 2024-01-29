Land administration in Lagos now electronic- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government has introduced electronic registration of lands in the state with the launching of a land administration portal, e-GIS.

The portal, which was launched on Friday is ladisstate.gov.ng, aims to eliminate all forms of manual registration, and reduce the physical presence of applicants at Lands Bureau offices.

The initiative also allows Lagosians to register their lands from the comfort of their homes, pay all necessary fees online, obtain their title document, and apply for a Certificate of Occupancy, C of O among other requirements.

At the launching ceremony held at the lLand Bureau office, Alausa, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the team of the land bureau and physical planning for developing the portal.

He said the digital registration was part of plans to make Lagos a 21st century, adding it would ease business operation in the state as Lagosians would no longer need to come to the Ministry of Land to process their land documents.

“We want people to assess government offices from the comfort of their homes. Lagos is fast emerging as leader in technology. This innovatiob would enhance revenue generation and secure our documents. It used to be a nightmare processing documents but we would see turnaround in our services,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added: ” It will reduce cost and foster collaboration among government agencies. We woyld see effectuve flow of information. It will also help tracking of repprt at the backend and engender transparency.

The Governor urged Lagosians to key into the new system by making use of the portal.

He however warned staff of the land agencies that the government would no longer condone corruption, urging them to shun bribery, saying ”I know you can do it. Its not yet uhuru. My eyes are on you.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde stressed the portal would be used to manage and monitor lands in the state.

He said that land administration has four key components globally which are land tenure, land value, land-use, and Iand development.

He added that the land administration portal, which complies with the global technology-driven land administration process will facilitate seamless processing and application of land related documents in a bid to make Lagos a 21st Century economy.

“This is because we are commited to the security and needs of the projected large volume of applicants who will be using this portal for individual or corporate purposes,” Babatunde said.