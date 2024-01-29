Anambra Govt Debunks Old Video of Soludo Banning Okada, Keke over Insecurity

The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to a video currently trending online, purportedly showing Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, announcing security measures banning commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operations in some LGAs of the state.

We wish to categorically state that this video is an old recording of May 26, 2022, almost two years now, being misused by mischievous elements seeking to paint a wrong picture of the current security situation in Anambra State.

The directives contained in the video were issued years ago as part of specific, time-bound measures to address temporary security challenges in certain Local Government Areas. These measures yielded significant positive results, and have since been reviewed and adjusted as the security situation has continuously improved.

To be clear, the Anambra State Government is not imposing a blanket ban on Okada, Keke, or shuttle bus operations in any part of the state. These critical transportation modes continue to play vital roles in our economy and daily lives.

The deliberate re-circulation of this outdated video is therefore a malicious attempt by enemies of progress to create false narratives of insecurity that could lead to tension and anxiety amongst Ndi Anambra.

We urge the public to disregard this disinformation campaign and remain assured of the government’s resolute commitment to maintaining the improved security situation in the state.

Under Governor Soludo’s leadership, Anambra State has witnessed a remarkable reduction in crime rates, with kidnappings and other criminal activities significantly curtailed. We encourage Ndi Anambra to go about their daily activities and businesses without fear, as Anambra remains safe and secure.