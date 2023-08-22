Lalong vows to resolve all pending Labour disputes

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new minister of Labour and Empowerment, Simon Lalong has vowed to work with the organised labour and resolve all pending industrial disputes for a lasting industrial harmony in labour sector..

Lalong also assured of government readiness to involve workers union in its determination to provide palliatives to reduce the effects of subsidy removal.

The minister who stated this During his Assumption of Office in Abuja yesterday commended Nigerian workers for exercising patience in the face of difficulties while doing their jobs, saying that the leadership of the ministry would commence negotiations and come out with workable solutions that would alleviate the sufferings of workers as a result of the new policy of the present administration.

While expressing appreciation to the President for finding them worthy to pilot the affairs of the ministry, the minister called for cooperation and collaboration amongst the staff and relevant stakeholders to move the ministry and the country forward.

“It is a great delight for me to be here and assume duty as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“Together with my sister, the Hon. Minister of State, we are grateful to God for giving us this special opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“We thank the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing us out of the millions of Nigerians

“This is a call to service, and we shall do everything within our power to give our best in assisting the President fulfill his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

“Nigerians have trusted President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima with their mandate, and therefore expect a better nation where their dreams and aspirations will be fulfilled.

“The President has, in turn, mandated us to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment, which are critical to national development and prosperity.

“The task is certainly enormous but achievable, especially with the abundant human resources Nigeria is endowed with. We therefore need your support and understanding to succeed.

“Under my stewardship, the Ministry of Labour and Employment will fulfill its mandate of ensuring decent work for all Nigerians and making sure that our citizens particularly the youth and women get the opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

“We shall therefore mobilise and deploy all the resources of the Ministry towards ensuring that the matters relating to Labour and Employment are galvanised across relevant MDAs and sectors of the economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in safe and conducive environment.

“Because of the level of unemployment, underemployment, and challenges associated with the work environment, we have been mandated by Mr. President to ensure that Nigerians get decent employment and are adequately remunerated for their labour both in the public and private sectors.

“We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times.

“This administration will therefore escalate the relations with the private sector, development partners, international agencies, NGOs among others to make sure that unemployment and underemployment is reduced to the barest minimum according to the plan of the Tinubu Administration”,.the minister noted.

Speaking further, the minister said: “On the relationship with the organised Labour, the Government through the Ministry shall work closely with the NLC, TUC and their affiliates towards not only ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably, but also addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

“I use this opportunity to specially convey the appreciation of Mr. President to the organised labour and Nigerian workers in general for exercising tremendous understanding and patience with the current situation.

“The Government does not take this for granted and Mr. President has directed that we move on with negotiations to arrive at amicable resolutions that will make our workers overcome the current pains.

“Overall, the Ministry shall leverage on Technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, agriculture among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

“This is in addition to current Safety Net Jobs and new ones that this Government will initiate within the coming weeks and months.

“In the coming weeks, we shall unveil detailed plans of President Tinubu’s vision for Labour and Employment and also spell out the role that the Ministry and its agencies, development partners and Nigerians in general will play in actualizing it.

“We shall be engaging all relevant partners and receiving briefings towards a robust performance.

“I thank you for the warm reception and look forward to having a cordial working relationship in the cause of serving our nation”,.

On her part, the minister of state for Labour and Empowerment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing them to serve in the ministry, assuring that they will put in their best to achieve the target goals of the present administration.

She called for understanding and cooperation for them to attain the feat, while praying God to lead them through in the set assignment.

Earlier, the Director overseeing the office of the permanent secretary, Juliana Adebambo assured the ministers of the staff cooperation and good working relationship, while praying for successful tenures as ministers in the ministry.