I will disseminate truth to engender people’s trust – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris says his office will truthfully disseminate programmes and activities of the federal government to engender people’s trust.

The Minister said this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the management of government information was vital for the progress of the country nationally and internationally.

‘’As a minister of Information and National Orientation, I have the duty of telling Nigerians the true picture of what transpired about the various programmes and projects of the administration in all sectors.

“Being truthful and effective as minister of Information is essential to engender the trust of the people on various programmes and projects of the administration.

“I cannot say that it is a thankless job because the minister is only expected to truthfully disseminate the activities of the government.

“If you do that, then you are free with God and the people,’’ he said.

On his part, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, thanked the president in realising the dreams of the Federal Capital Territory citizens to have a minister.

‘”All I want to say is thank you to Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for making our dream comes true in the Federal Capital Territory.

‘”As Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, I will not disappoint Mr President and Nigerians.

“I will contribute my quota towards achieving the renewed hope agenda of the administration,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Tinubu inaugurated 45 new ministers into his cabinet on Monday with a charge for them to serve as federal officials rather than regional or sectional ones.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality, you are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘’It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the federal executive council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility,” he said

The President further charged the new ministers to hit the ground running because Nigerians are eagerly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency.