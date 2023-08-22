Nigeria ’ll compete with other nations on digital economy— Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has said that Nigeria had the opportunity to compete with other countries digitally not just other sectors.

Tijanni, speaking with the Heads of Agencies and other stakeholders under the Ministry on Monday in Abuja, urged them to kick the ground running.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister assumed duty hours after his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister, who took over from Prof. Isa Pantami, was among the 45 ministers sworn in by Tinubu.

He pledged to come up with policies and regulations that can protect Nigerians from devices that contradict some emerging technologies and transform the industry.

Tijanni said: “This is at the same time that the policy opens up opportunity for more people to actually build us into prosperity.”

According to him, he would build on the gains recorded so far in the ministry through effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry.

The minister addd: “I think it is always good to also take stock as well. You cannot improve what you do not know.

“It is impossible for us to move forward. If you do not assess what we have accomplished.

“The best way to make it effective is to use technology that connect our citizens to the services they want to use in a dignified way.

“Our goal is not to come up with policies from the public sector, whether it is from this ministry or not, that will put people in pain before they can access government services.”

Tijanni also said that the ministry was opened to collaboration with other countries, adding that there is no country that can become strong technically in isolation.

He said: “The minister can formulate policies and regulations but if we are not working closely with industry, the things we want to see will never be built to the point where prosperity can come to our nation.

“If we do not collaborate with countries all over the world, we are going to be limited by what is available at the minute in terms of knowledge.

“We are going to be partnering with the best organisations and institutions in the world.”

According to Tijanni, part of the challenge is how to connect people to opportunities so that they can progress.

“This ministry is critical to unlocking opportunities for our people regardless of where they are.

“We are the face of the ministry which means, we have to update and upgrade our skills.

“This is to ensure that we are connected to modern knowledge, but most importantly, ensure that there is dignity in everything,” he said.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) are among the agencies under the Ministry. (NAN)