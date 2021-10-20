Lagos traffic: Former Gov Fayose rides on motorbike

Former Governor Ago Fayose of Ekiti State, on Tuesday, left his car to commute on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

Fayose took the decision as a result of the hectic Lagos road traffic, which he said is no respecter of anybody.

In a post on his social media handle, the former Governor was seen on the motorcycle with his security aide sitting behind him.

Taking the bike, according to Fayose, became necessary to prevent missing his flight.

“Lagos traffic is no respecter of anyone. I had to take Okada in Ikeja to avoid missing my flight,” he said in the post.