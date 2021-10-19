Tension in Imo as gunmen kill two traditional rulers, abduct others

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening, opened fire on traditional rulers having a meeting in Imo State and killed two of them in the process.

Among the monarchs confirmed dead were the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

The monarchs were holding a stakeholders’ meeting at the Njaba Local Council headquarters at Nnenasam when the incident happened.

It is understood that the surviving traditional rulers were left with varying degrees of injuries.

The armed men, who invaded the venue of the stakeholders meeting, according to an eyewitness, moved into the hall and left the two other traditional rulers of Nkume community and Eze Akpaka with broken heads and hands.

An unconfirmed report said some of the monarchs at that stakeholders meeting were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

It was learnt that the council headquarters was in a state of shambles as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted on phone, the police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, said that two monarchs had been confirmed dead and not five as claimed by some media reports.

In the meantime, the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

