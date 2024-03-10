Lagos to host African Leadership University’s Reimagine education conference

Lagos State will on March 22, 2024, play host to over 200 stakeholders from the education sector to discuss innovation in higher education in the coming age of Artificial Intelligence.

The Reimagine Education (RIE) event themed, “What a Transformative Education can do for Nigeria “themed will hold at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island.

Ayopeju Njideaka, Chief Executive Officer /Lead facilitator NurtureHouse Consulting and Mr. Veda Sunassee, CEO of Africa Leadership University are expected to attend.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Kayta Nyangi, Director of Marketing – Strategy and Outreach at ALU, noted that the preparations are in high gear for the conference, which, in their view, is timely in driving a collaborative discussion on how to incorporate Africa’s grand challenges into innovative learning models.

He said, “We are ready for the upcoming ReImagine Roundtable Event in Lagos this month. So far, there has been tremendous interest from education experts, and we envisage to host a diverse range of experts who will drive this talk on innovative education, which is paramount in solving the challenges of Africa and the world today.

“Apart from promoting networking among the diverse range of attendees, who will include educators, colleagues from universities in Nigeria and education stakeholders, we shall be seeking to forge valuable connections that will drive Africa’s educational standards to greater heights,” she said.

During the forum, the attendees will get a showcase of ALU’s Innovative Learning Model, which can be adopted in higher learning institutions across Africa to ignite homing skills and outcomes among students.

They will also get to engage in a panel discussion around ​​Ubiquitous and lifelong learning and attend workshops on Self-Directed Learning, Leadership for Innovation, and Teaching Emotional Intelligence.

Periodically, the Reimagine Education Conference brings together visionaries, educators, counselors, parents, discerning students, and all other stakeholders in open dialogue on the current and future state and the opportunities for education administration in Africa.

Over the years, the collaborative discussions at the ReImagine Education Conference have driven meaningful change in the higher education sector in several African countries.