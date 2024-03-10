GLO celebrates IWD, unveils Sheglows

As the world celebrated the International Women’s Day on Friday, the telecommunications giant, Globacom, launched an empowerment programme for women in its employ.

At the launch of SheGlows, an initiative of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the company, Mrs. Bella Disu, the company emphasised the need for the female gender to take their rightful place as co-contributors to corporate and national development.

Mrs. Disu added that SheGlows is a female mentoring scheme which cuts across different cadres in the company. It was initiated to ensure that women in the management level mentor junior cadre women in the system to achieve their career objectives and life goals.

The theme of the 2024 IWD , “Inspire Inclusion: Investing in Women, accelerate progress”, said Mrs. Disu, tallies with Globacom’s desire to build, empower and support the career growth and well-being of female employees in the company.

She stated that the day presented an opportunity for mentorship, continuous learning and investment in women who are in the employ of Globacom. “We intend to inspire collaboration and conviviality, camaraderie and bonding. We want women in the business to be who they aspire to be while lending support to the advancement of the company”, she noted.

“SheGlows will foster a better life-work environment for the women while empowering them to hold their own in the spaces they occupy in life and at work”, Mrs. Disu explained.

While joining leaders of corporate organisations of global repute in saluting the womenfolk in Nigeria as well as the entire world, the Glo EVC reiterated the company’s commitment to the all-round well-being of women in its operations.