Lagos tasks teachers on skills to navigate complex world

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In line with its determination to ensure quality education, the Lagos State Goverment in partnership with SKLD and CASIO is organizing a capacity training programme for teachers, noting students are to be equipped with the tools to.navigate the complex world.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun made the remark while declaring open the capacity training programme at Education Resource Centre, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

With the theme, “Equipping Educators with Enquiry-Based Methodology and Accuracy Skills in the 21st Century Classroom,” it was to reflect the pressing need to adapt teaching practices to meet the demands of the rapidly changing educational landscape.

The Commissioner said, “As we all know, our classrooms have become vibrant hubs of knowledge and innovation, where students are not merely passive recipients of information, but active participants in their own learning journeys. As educators, it is our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to navigate this complex world and succeed in an ever-changing society.

“Enquiry-based methodology lies at the heart of this transformation. It empowers students to ask questions, explore multiple perspectives, and critically analyze information. By engaging in inquiry, they develop essential skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and effective communication.

“Equally important in the 21st century classroom is the emphasis on accuracy skills. In an era of abundant information, students must learn to recognise fact from fiction, evaluate sources critically, and engage in rigorous research. As educators, we must equip ourselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to guide our students in this process.

“This capacity-building program has been designed with the above goals in mind. I urge each and every one of you to approach this program with an open mind and a commitment to professional growth. Embrace the challenges that lie ahead, for they are opportunities to transform the lives of our students and shape the future of education. Together, we can create classrooms that inspire, empower, and prepare our young learners for the complexities of the 21st century,” Alli-Balogun stated.

Chairman, Lagos Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Victoria Peregrino stressed that education is the bedrock of any development of a country, saying the capacity training programme would afford the teachers the opportunity to enrich their knowledge.

“I am very happy that you have trained more than 3,000 teachers in the past. We are very ready to give every support to make your work smooth and impactful. The teachers are the drivers it is good teacher that will produce good students. It is good students that showcase the performance of any state.

“We are very happy for this collaboration. We urge all of the stakeholders to take good advantage of this opportunity. You should try to loose yourself up from the old ways and be ready to change,” she stated.

The Deputy Managing Director of SKLD Integrated Services Limited, Tayo Osiyemi noted that the organization believed the future would be secured with quality education put in place.

He disclosed that SKLD had been in collaboration with CASIO since 2018 on capacity training on education, adding the partnership had therefore extended bringing the Lagos State Goverment in.

He retreated that the SKLD is to expand the CASIO lab to five locations in the State. We have provided 1,200 calculators for the training and equipping of our teachers. We are set to deliver lecture for 1,200 teachers. The target is to equip the master trainers making sure they are equipped with new technology. We hope it will see serve as a tool to unlock the potential of every student in Lagos.”

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abayomi Abolaji stated that the State government hoped to surpass the performance recorded in the last WAEC examination, saying the only way to ensure the sustainability was to skill up the capaciy of the teachers.