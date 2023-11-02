Labour condemns Imo attack on NLC President, Ajaero, maritime workers

….Says it’s barbaric, unwarranted

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organised labour, under the aegis of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has condemned the violent attack, yesterday, on the national officers of the union,at the premises of the Imo State Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), by suspected hoodlums and miscreants.

The victims of the violent attack reportedly sustained grievous bodily harm and loss of their personal properties in money and phones during the attack.

MWUN also condemned the arbitrary arrest and illegal detention of the President of NLC,Comrade Joe Ajaero by officers of the Imo State Police Command.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, the union noted that the alleged abuse of power, was unwarranted, illegal and downright inimical to the foundational tents of democracy and it’s attendant civil liberties.

The statement signed by the Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna and made available to Daily Champion, read inter-alia :”It is pertinent to note that the call for a mass demonstration in Owerri,Imo State capital, by the Nigeria Labour Congress, is as legitimate as it is necessary to liberate the ordinary citizens of the State, who are gnashing their teeth, writhing in pains from the unprecedented level of suffering being meted on them by the State.

“No sooner had the NLC,Imo secretariat, located in Owerri, Imo State capital, opened for business of the day, that is, mobilising its members for the scheduled mass demonstration than urchins arrived the venue and began to unleash mayhem, in a calculated and deliberate move, to prevent the NLC scheduled mass demonstration from taking place.

” As a result of these violent attacks by these obviously sponsored thugs, several individuals sustained serious and near- fatal injuries, with some of them rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

“Unfortunately, two national officers of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrades Abubarka Bello ( Vice President-General) and Abudu Eroje(Deputy Secretary-General),were brutally attacked, sustaining grave injuries and loosing valuables such as their phones, money and important documents. As at the time of this press statement, these officers are still in intensive care.

” The President of NLC. Comrade Ajaero who was not at the secretariat during the attack, arrived later to take stock of the situation and was beaten blue-black by the sponsored urchins who were still at the premises. Surprisingly, he was arrested by the Police and taken to an unknown destination.”

MWUN called on the Imo State government and the Police to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to book, as well as the immediate release of the NLC President in order to forestall further crises.