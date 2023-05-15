Lagos Police arrest, detain Seun Kuti after he turns himself in

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Seun Kuti, a musician and son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo- Kuti has been arrested and detained at the Lagos Police Command headquarters (hq) in Ikeja after he turned himself in on Monday.

The Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said Kuti arrived at the Lagos police hq, Ikeja in the company of his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest in line with the law,” Hundeyin added.

Kuti’s arrest and detention came after the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ordered his arrest for assaulting a police officer.

On May 13, Kuti was captured in a video assaulting a uniformed policeman atop the Third Mainland Bridge.

The policeman did not retaliate to Kuti who had hit and repeatedly shoved him.

On the next day, IGP Alkali Baba ordered the Lagos Police to arrest and prosecute Kuti.

Kuti had earlier said he would welcome and cooperate with the police investigation into the incident.

Kuti’s case has got many Nigerians talking, and Hundeyin has said the Lagos Police Command appreciate the public for their concern in the case.

The Lagos Police Spokesperson assured that the ongoing investigation will be “detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”