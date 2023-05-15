Acting provost of Akwa Ibom Theological College urges matriculating students to be committed to their studies

AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

The acting Provost of Samuel Bill Theological College, Abak, Akwa Ibom State, Revd (Barr.) I. J. Otu has advised the Matriculating students for the 2021/2022 & 2022/2023 academic years to study hard in order to graduate with flying colours at the end of their stay at the college.

Presenting an address at the 8th combined matriculation of the college held on Friday at the college playground, the acting Provost called on the two hundred and forty-seven matriculants to avail themselves of all the opportunities the college offers for them to pass through the college and allow the college to pass through them.

In the same vein, he admonished them to build positive relationships among themselves and with their lecturers and also nurse lofty aspirations for a greater tomorrow.

“The greater heights attained by noble men was not by sudden flight. They kept climbing while their mates were resting,” Rev. Otu said.

“Understand that every man is in embryo a possible priest, professor, diplomat and teacher, etc. All he needs is time and opportunity. You have the time and opportunity bundled in one package for you here,” he added.

Congratulating the matriculating students for being formally admitted into the great citadel of learning, he believed that they will surely do well in their studies given the conducive environment made possible by the facelift His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel has provided the college.

He therefore expressed gratitude to the Governor whom he described as “Our Barnabas” for coming to their rescue at this hard time, describing the intervention as a watershed in the history of the college.

In his three-page address chronicling the mission, vision, core values and aspirations of the college, he called on parents/guardians to take advantage of the ongoing admission and send their wards to Samuel Bill Theological College for proper training and excellent education devoid of moral bankruptcy as the college has zero tolerance for cult activities.

The acting Provost who has made some landmark achievements since he assumed office about a year ago, however, bemoaned some challenges bedevilling the college from making rapid progress including a lack of functional ICT, and constant power outages.

And in the spirit of a typical Oliver Twist called on the state government for assistance to mitigate these challenges, especially as they are expecting an accreditation team from NUC very soon.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo which the college is affiliated, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo commended the college for the facelift which has made it conducive for academic studies, believing that with the infrastructure very soon the college will become a university on its own.

Represented by the dean of academic affairs who also stood in for the registrar, Imeh T. Akpabio, the VC corroborated the acting Provost by congratulating the matriculants for gaining admission into the college.