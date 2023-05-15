University Don, Rtd. General, others bag awards of ambassadors from Mboho Ndito Nsit (Nsit Nation) Worldwide

AKAISO AKAISO, Uyo

University of Uyo Don, Professor Nseabasi Akpan has been conferred with an Ambassador award by a socio-cultural organization that goes by the name Mboho Ndito Nsit (Nsit Nation) Worldwide.

The award investiture took place over the weekend on the outskirt of Uyo Capital City Development Area along Uyo – Nung Udoe road under the chairmanship of Major General D. D. Enetie Rtd, himself one of the awardees.

Reacting to the honour done him and others by their kiths and kindreds, which according to him, has negated the saying that a man is without honour only in his own town, the former Commissioner for education in Akwa Ibom State, recalled with pride the presence of the incoming Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, a bonafide son of Nsit Nation at his inaugural lecture in January this year.

He therefore used the occasion to remind the Governor-elect who would be sworn in less than two weeks from now that, that day will continue to remain evergreen in his memory most importantly because of the announcement of appointing him a consultant to entire communities in Akwa Ibom State state with Nsit Nation inclusive when he assumes office.

“Your Excellency, I know you as a great man of God whose word is his bond. I only want to thank you in advance as well as remind you of my availability and capability for the job. I have taken your promise with all amount of surety and believe it has already come to pass,” he said.

The Don who appreciated the leadership of the socio-cultural organization led by Ndueso Jackson for sustaining Nsit people under one umbrella for years, called for Nsit people to throw their weight behind their own, Pastor Umo Eno to rule for eight years like others have done before.

Aware of what it takes to be an ambassador of a people, the former Commissioner promised to represent and propagate the interest of the group very well and stressed the need once again for Nsit Nation to give Pastor Umo Eno unalloyed support and unite as one, assuring that at the end they will benefit.

On his part, Maj. General Enetie (rtd) re-echoed the need for Nsit people to unite and support Umo Eno. He expressed appreciation to the organization for finding him and other awardees worthy of the honour while promising to continue to work for the progress of their fatherland.

It is on record even when he was a red-neck general in the military, Major General Enetie Rtd had always shown interest in helping his people and the development of his community.

The high point of the event was the induction and inauguration of various chapters of the organization.