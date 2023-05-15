Chef, Hilda Baci, breaks Guiness Record, extends marathon cooking to 100hrs

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Lata Tondon set a record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but the Nigerian chef blew past that record at 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, clocking 87 hours and 46 minutes.

The 27-year-old has been cooking nonstop since 4 pm on Thursday, May 11, and plans to keep cooking till 4 pm today to reach her record goal of 96 hours.

Though momentum started out slow on Thursday, Hilda has become a viral sensation with a massive wave of support from Nigerians.

Many people online have wished her well, and politicians and celebrities have called her or stopped by to encourage her at the Amore Gardens location where she’s been cooking.

Support has also been pouring in from brands like Vesti, Zaron Cosmetics and many others.

We are all so proud of Hilda for her strength and determination.

